3 people injured after truck crashes into Charlotte apartment building

It happened in the 3700 block of North Sharon Amity Road on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a truck crashed into an apartment building in east Charlotte.

CMPD responded to the 3700 block of North Sharon Amity Road at 5:41 p.m. Sunday. Three people were injured in the crash, though CMPD did not confirm if those injured were in the vehicle or the apartment.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and an additional two people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the details surrounding the crash have not been made public. It's not yet known if any charges will be filed connected to the incident.