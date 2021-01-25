York County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide after 19-year-old fatally shot

It was the third fatal shooting in York County on Saturday, according to the York County coroner.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a homicide Saturday. It was the third fatal shooting of a teenager in York County that night.

Editor's Note: The video attached is related to the fatal shooting of two other teens in York County Saturday night: 17-year-old Zyon Minton and 18-year-old Digarian Foster, both of Rock Hill.

The victim, 19-year-old Paul Harts of Ridgeway, South Carolina, was brought to Piedmont Medical Center after being shot. Harts was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time. No suspect information has been made available. The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case; anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office.

Also in York County Saturday, two teenagers were killed after a Rock Hill shooting. Both were suffering from life-threatening injuries and were rushed to Piedmont Medical Center. The Rock Hill Police Department said both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, officials have not made any indications that the two incidents were related.