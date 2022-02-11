Charlotte police cracking down on illegal gambling

Officials say the number of machines in a facility that contributes to any cash payouts on winnings is illegal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week.

Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They sized multiple machines and approximately $21,000 in cash. Officials say these locations become illegal when they take cash payouts for the winnings.

"We just want them to abide by the law," Sgt. Kevin Triola said. "If they are going to have these machines, they need to be for entertainment purposes only."

Detectives say the machines aren't regulated and the numbers are altered by the owners themselves, giving them complete control over payouts.

"For example, out in Las Vegas those machines are regulated by the gaming board," Triola said. "These machines are not regulated and the owner can determine whether they want to set payouts at 80% or 10%."

Erin Bean, a public information officer with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's Alcohol and Law Enforcement Division, said so-called "skill arcades" operating video keno games, slot games and fish tables are illegal in North Carolina.

"Since they are illegal in North Carolina, these businesses do not report to any organization and there is no consumer protection to ensure the games are fair and lawful," Bean said. "These illegal businesses do not pay taxes, as other legal businesses are required to do, and don't provide customers with information about compulsive gambling options and resources."

CMPD says it has seen a lot of violent crime associated with these locations. The department said it will continue to conduct search warrants until they put a stop to illegal gambling operations in Charlotte.

