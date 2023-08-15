Cornelius planning board approves downtown 'Mills Market'

The Cornelius town board has signed off on the development of a new building with retail space and residential units in downtown.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The proposed Mills Market development is one step closer to becoming a reality in downtown Cornelius.

The Cornelius planning board unanimously supported and signed off on Mills Market Monday night, saying the project would inject new life to the downtown district with new businesses and housing options.

The multi-story building would be located near Catawba Avenue and Meridian Street, bringing in dozens of commercial retail spaces, more than 200 residential units and more than 400 parking spaces.

"People wanted a great downtown," Mark Miller, the principal owner of Highline Partners, said. "They wanted the arts district to be special and I think that's already started."

Highline Partners is the developer behind the project.

Some people in Cornelius say the growth is a good thing.

"I personally don't think it's worse to have more," Davidson resident Mike Enger said.

Others worry the development would be a departure from the "small town" feel in Cornelius.

"Growing up, I liked the shopping areas because, you know, I'm still young, I like to go out," Allura Baker said. "But my mom, she's like, 'It wasn't like this back in the day, I miss my old town feel.'"

Developers say the project has undergone a few changes, but this latest imagining of Mills Market is moving forward.

"My hope is that Mills Market takes it to another level," Miller said. "That Mills Market provides more restaurants, food and beverage establishments. That people can enjoy different options."

The project is now moving ahead to a town board rezoning hearing.

While this means a lot of growth for Cornelius, the town board is still considering traffic impacts and preparing for it.

