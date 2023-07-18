Mother of Madalina Cojocari floated 'theory' she was given away for money, warrants reveal

During a recorded jail phone call, Diana Cojocari discussed a big bag of money and floated a theory Madalina was possibly given away for cash, court documents show.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Newly unsealed search warrants in the case of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari reveal that on Dec. 16, 2022 surveillance photos of a child and man in Sugar Mountain "were physically consistent" with the missing girl and her only known blood relative in the United States.

The records, released to WCNC Charlotte Tuesday after remaining under seal for months, also show police intentionally housed the girl's stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, with a confidential informant in jail and later seized his jail notebooks. In addition, court records show, during a recorded jail call, the girl's mother, Diana Cojocari, discussed a big bag of money and withdrawing cash with her mother "and a theory that Chris gave the girl away for money."

A search warrant returned in late December shows investigators seized four items from the girl's home that the courts have redacted. During that search, they were looking for evidence of a missing person, including but not limited to clothing, weapons, bodily fluids, hair and fiber, among other things. The search warrants also show Diana Cojocari was spotted in Hickory on Dec. 3, a day after she indicated she was in the presence of her missing child, "getting an oil change in her car." In addition, the Cornelius Police Department was able to secure one of Palmiter's old hard drives after receiving a tip.

What happened to Madalina?

Since Madalina was last seen, the story of her disappearance has raised more questions than answers, with conflicting dates and statements from her mother and stepfather.

Cojocari claimed she actually last saw Madalina at home on Nov. 23, 2022, around 10 p.m. when she went to bed. She reportedly told Bailey Middle School officials Madalina had been missing since Nov. 22 at noon after she arrived at the school without Madalina.

As police continue their search for Madalina, one lead they have been looking into were reports that she may be a victim of human trafficking.

Search warrants obtained by WCNC Charlotte reveal Madalina's mother asked a distant relative if he would help with "smuggling" her and Madalina away. She also told him she was in a "bad relationship" with her husband Christopher Palmiter and that she wanted a divorce.

According to the warrants, investigators reviewed phone records revealing "extensive communication on Dec. 2, 2022" with that relative. That person's phone records showed "multiple calls to phone numbers belonging to unidentified targets involved in ongoing T3 drug/narcotic trafficking investigations."

WCNC Charlotte has learned a "T3" investigation involves a wiretap of a phone.

The warrants show drugs were not found in the car or house this time, but it’s unclear if they were during other searches, that information was redacted from previous court documents.

Madalina’s parents have now been in custody for over five months on felony charges of failing to report her missing.

Both maintain they do not know what happened to Madalina.

Cornelius Police are asking anyone with information on Madalina's disappearance to give detectives a call at 704-892-7773.