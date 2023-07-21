Crash blocks southbound lanes of I-77 in Huntersville

A crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Exit 25 in Huntersville Friday afternoon.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are closed due to a crash between Cornelius and Huntersville. All four lanes of I-77, including the express lanes, are blocked by the crash.

A separate incident on the northbound side of I-77 is also causing delays in the Lake Norman area.

Southbound traffic has backed up all the way past Exit 30 in Davidson with drivers packing on- and off-ramps along I-77.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the southbound incident is expected to keep the road closed until at least 3:50 p.m. The northside incident has blocked one of two general purpose lanes and is expected to clear by 4 p.m.

Avoid I-77 North and South bound between 485 and Lake Norman, complete grid lock due to crashes pic.twitter.com/pyGLhFcTlV — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 21, 2023

Interstate 77 crash detour

Drivers in the Lake Norman area can take Statesville Road as a detour through Huntersville and Cornelius. There will be significant delays in the area with drivers avoiding the interstate.

