Ella Scarborough honored by commissioners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional evening at the Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners voted to honor the late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet. The county says it's the highest honor the board can hand out.

Scarborough passed away in May after taking medical leave from the board months before.

Scarborough was a native of Sumter, South Carolina, and moved to Charlotte in 1971. She served the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County for decades, becoming the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council in 1987, representing District 3. She was elected at-large in 1993.

She was elected to the Mecklenburg County Commission in 2014 and in 2016 was elected chair of the board. She also ran for mayor of Charlotte twice.

