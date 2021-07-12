Rock Hill's first distillery since prohibition set to open in 2022

Sleeping Giant is located at 122 Southern Street in downtown Rock Hill.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Exciting news for York County, the first legal distillery since prohibition is set to open in Rock Hill by the end of 2022.

It’s called Sleeping Giant and was founded by brothers William and Patrick Bradner. It sits on Southern Street in downtown Rock Hill.

“We’re standing in the production room, this is where all the magic happens we make the rum we ferment it we do everything ourselves," Sleeping Giant co-owner, Will Bradner said.

The location was first known as a cotton grading building in the early 1900s.

Now the 1,200 square foot space has transformed into a fully functioning distillery that’s set to open for educational tours and tasting experiences.

“We kind of want to make a well-rounded experience so that we can educate some people, that people still have fun and get to taste the alcohol which is always fun," Will Bradner said.

The brothers plan to open the distillery by the end of December with two premium handcrafted rums.

A silver rum as well as a semi-sweet Coffee Rum and a sweet Lemongrass and Vanilla Rum.

Thanks for the feature Visit York County, SC! Posted by Sleeping Giant Distillery on Thursday, October 28, 2021

“I like the plain rum myself. The lemongrass vanilla is good it's just like a cordial to sip on its great," Will Bradner said.

“For me it’s the coffee," Sleeping Giant co-Owner Patrick Bradner said.

The new distillery plans have been less than 10 years in the making.

In the near future, the goal is to produce a wide variety of premium handcrafted rum in small batches.

“So a lot of rum places will make it from molasses which is like a by-product of making sugar we make our rum from panela so it retains a lot more of the sugar cane earthy grassy so it’s a little more complex this is not a heavy rum at all," Will Bradner said.

Most importantly, the brothers want to build a new community surrounding the distillery. A community they say will toast to making new history.

The distillery will only be open on Fridays and Saturdays for tours and tastings. Advanced bookings will be required in order to visit.

