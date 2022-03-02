Hidden Valley residents sue city over redistricting

The map moves the Hidden Valley neighborhood from District 4 to District 1 and residents say it will deny them from electing their candidates of choice.

A charlotte neighborhood will finally have its day in court as it cues the city over its redistricting map.

"This lawsuit is about racial gerrymandering," Cedric Dean, president of the organization SAVE, said. "We told them when they voted on map B1 that we would see them in court."

Residents in the Hidden Valley neighborhood are predominantly Black. The lawsuit alleges the move to District 1 will dilute the residents' voting power.

"We will not be having access to fair representation. It will be taxation without representation," Dean said. "District 1 has voted for all white representatives, so we will not have representatives that look like us."

The move came as a part of the city’s redistricting process. It happens every decade in line with the census, and it's part of the political process across the country.

“This is part of the consequence of the constitutional requirement of one person, one vote, to try and have districts as equal in population,” said Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College.

Bitzer said the most recent census data from 2020 revealed the population in some districts has grown unequally.

“That is often times the impetus to redraw, rebalance these districts, and sometimes neighborhoods get moved from one district to another,” Bitzer said.

“Data is not people," Parker said. "You really have to value the lives of everybody in Charlotte."