HOA bills garner bipartisan support. Critics say they could lead to higher costs, lower property values

The state House recently created a whole new committee with an aim of conducting oversight of HOAs.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly is home to plenty of bitter partisan battles. But one issue has created some notable bipartisan unity: Dissatisfaction with homeowners associations.

The state House recently created a whole new committee with an aim of conducting oversight of HOAs; it’s tasked with coming up with ideas for reforms in a report due March 2024.

Several bills targeting HOAs — and particularly their power to take people’s homes through foreclosure — have been filed this year. One of the most aggressive would ban HOA foreclosures entirely. It never got a hearing, indicating that that’s still a step too far for the legislature.

But a different bill to make it harder for HOAs to put liens on people’s homes — and to make it impossible for liens to result from minor issues like a single unpaid $20 fine — is moving forward.

