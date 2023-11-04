Finding Madalina | Search continues for missing Cornelius girl on her birthday

According to investigators, Madalina was last seen getting off the Bailey Middle School school bus just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius community is still searching for Madalina Cojocari on her 12th birthday.

Since then, the convoluted story of Madalina's disappearance has raised more questions than answers, with conflicting dates and statements from Madalina's mother and stepfather, who are both in custody in Mecklenburg County.

As police continue their search for the missing girl, one lead they hey have been looking into were reports that she may be a victim of human trafficking. Search warrants show that her mother, Diana Cojocari, had extensive conversations with a relative about getting out of her marriage to Christopher Palmiter and that she also asked a relative if they could help smuggle Madalina away from the home.

According to the U.S. State Department, 41% of human trafficking cases are facilitated by family members. Law enforcement consultant Roy Taylor, who's not involved in the case, said this gives investigators more people to look into and hope that Madalina is still alive.

"It gives another investigative tool and more hope that the girl is still alive," Taylor said. "Maybe she was smuggled to another area with family or friends who can keep her safe."

