x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wake Up Charlotte

Man found dead at a park in Mooresville

Police said the man was in Magla Park. Details are very limited surrounding the incident.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department confirms a man was found dead at a park in Mooresville early Thursday morning.

Police said the man was in Magla Park. Details are very limited surrounding the incident.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this breaking news. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.     

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte 
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.