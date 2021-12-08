Man found dead at a park in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department confirms a man was found dead at a park in Mooresville early Thursday morning.
Police said the man was in Magla Park. Details are very limited surrounding the incident.
Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this breaking news.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.