Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city

In just the past few weeks, Salisbury police arrested seven people as part of an operation to cut down on crime in the city.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end.

City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.

Right now Salisbury Police have about 12 open positions.

The city was also awarded a three-year 800,000 grant towards fighting crime on the west end, which has many residents left asking where's the money.

Officials say the first year of the grant was used to gather information, and now they're moving forward with the next step which is getting feedback from the community.

City leaders say it's very imperative for community members to be active and engaged in these community conversations. They're planning to have more upcoming meetings throughout this month with hopes of completing an action plan by April.

