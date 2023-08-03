Water main break impacting traffic in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A stretch of East John Street in Matthews is closed due to a water main break, according to the town of Matthews.
East John Street eastbound is closed near the Trade Street intersection. Town leaders are encouraging people to avoid driving in the area of that intersection. South Trade Street can be used as an alternate route, according to the Matthews Police Department.
Just last month, a nearby section of Trade Street in Matthews was closed in both directions due to a water main break.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.