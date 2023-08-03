Water main break impacting traffic in Matthews

South Trade Street can be used as an alternate route, according to the Matthews Police Department.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A stretch of East John Street in Matthews is closed due to a water main break, according to the town of Matthews.

East John Street eastbound is closed near the Trade Street intersection. Town leaders are encouraging people to avoid driving in the area of that intersection. South Trade Street can be used as an alternate route, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Just last month, a nearby section of Trade Street in Matthews was closed in both directions due to a water main break.

