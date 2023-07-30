Shooting at a Matthews gas station seriously injures one person, Medic says

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person is at the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting at an Exxon gas station in Matthews, Medic says.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon at the Exxon on the 11200 block of E. Independence Blvd in Matthews. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identity of the person who was shot is unknown at this time.

The preliminary investigation indicates that this was a domestic-related incident, according to the Matthews Police Department.

WCNC Charlotte will provide updates as new information is released.

