WBTV helicopter was on training flight before deadly crash, initial NTSB report says

Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag tragically died in the crash along I-77 in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A preliminary report about the deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two WBTV-TV employees in November shows the chopper was conducting a training flight when it crashed near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The initial report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says helicopter pilot Chip Tayag was training meteorologist Jason Myers on Nov. 22 before the helicopter crashed just before noon. According to the report, Myers was being trained in a simulated news scene.

During the flight, the NTSB report says Tayag made three 360-degree turns to the left before the helicopter rapidly descended. The helicopter crashed onto a grassy area just off the southbound lanes of I-77 in Charlotte between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road.

As previously reported from the initial scene, the NTSB report notes Tayag did not send a distress call during the descent. Additionally, the helicopter came to rest about 20 feet from the initial impact site and there was no fire. Parts of the landing gear were found in the initial impact crater, but all of the main parts of the helicopter were within the confines of the main wreckage.

