West Charlotte's legendary Dairy Queen is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The iconic Dairy Queen at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte is up for sale, according to online listings.

The west Charlotte landmark — one of the most recognizable spots in the city — and the half-acre plot of land it sits on have a listing price of $1.4 million. According to the listing, the property is suitable for multiple uses, including fast food, a car wash or an express oil change shop.

The store was built in 1947, according to Charlotte's Landmarks Commission. It was one of two vintage Dairy Queens in the Queen City. The Wilkinson Boulevard Dairy Queen is Charlotte's longest-running ice cream franchise, according to the commission.

The Plaza Midwood Dairy Queen on Central Avenue closed in 2019 and was recently replaced with Milkbread, a breakfast and lunch cafe. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the realtor for more details about the listing.

