Woman dead after fire tears through Hickory house, officials report

HICKORY, N.C. — One person died after a major house fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Hickory.

The Burke County Office of Emergency Management said it happened just before 2 p.m. at a home along Wilkies Grove Church Road, and the George Hildebran Fire Department was initially dispatched. They arrived to find a two-story home with the blaze coming from the basement garage door. One of the people who first spoke with firefighters told them a woman was likely still trapped inside, and crews started to both fight the fire and try to find the woman.

However, the initial search and fire attack saw a partial collapse of the home's upper floor, forcing crews to exit and start a defensive attack. When the fire was more under control, crews started search efforts again and found the woman in a rear bedroom on the lower floor. As of writing, she has not been identified pending determination by the medical examiner.

Another person in the home was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Firefighters stayed on scene for more than six hours for overhaul and investigation efforts.

Crews from South Mountain, Enola, and Lovelady departments responded, along with mutual aid from Cooksville and Mountain View. Burke County EMS, Burke County REACT, and the Burke County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist.