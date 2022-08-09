York County remembers fallen police detective Mike Doty

Doty, who went by the radio call sign 809, is remembered annually on Aug. 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office and the 809 Foundation are remembering fallen police detective Mike Doty Tuesday.

Doty, who went by the radio call sign 809, is remembered annually on August 9. Doty was shot in the line of duty during a shootout with a suspect in 2018.

"We miss our 809 everyday and that’s what drives us to carry on his legacy through helping others," the 809 Foundation said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The foundation provides assistance in: substance abuse prevention and treatment; youth mentoring; and community unity.

On this day, the foundation asks those who wish to remember Doty and support the foundation to visit their website to donate.

Today is 𝟴/𝟬𝟵 Day. Today we remember the meaning behind 𝟴𝟬𝟵 - 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗳'𝘀 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗗𝗼𝘁𝘆. 𝗪𝗵𝘆... Posted by 809 Foundation on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Doty began working at the sheriff’s office in 2006. He was an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan (LEON) Program coordinator. He was also a member of the YCSO SWAT Entry Team and an Associate Advisor for the York County Explorer Post 1786.

Detectives had responded to a domestic violence call just outside of the city of York around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Officials said the suspect was allegedly “actively assaulting a female at the home” when they received the 911 call.

The suspect fled on foot by the time officers arrived, leading to a massive late-night manhunt. Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect fired shots at officers. Additionally, shots would be fired around 3:30 a.m. In the two shootings, four law enforcement officers were shot.

The four officers injured were Sergeant Randy Clinton, Sergeant Buddy Brown, Detective Mike Doty, and Officer Kyle Cummings.