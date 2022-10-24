'Enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of York County' | Officials discuss recent drug bust

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Monday morning to discuss a years-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for the manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl-based pills and powder.
During a news conference, Sheriff Kevin R. Tolson, pointing to a table full of fentanyl, stated it was enough to kill every person in York County and then some.
"Did you hear what I said," Sheriff Tolson said. "What sits before you is enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of York County."
Tolson said if the drugs in front of him were a bag full of terrorists or anthrax, our response would be overwhelming.
"Yet our response to the opioid and fentanyl crisis is underwhelming," Tolson said.
During the execution of one search warrant on Golden Pond Dr in Clover, investigators said they seized around 30,531 grams of fentanyl, 2869 grams of cocaine, 704 grams of methamphetamine, 454 grams of marijuana, 4 firearms and 7 pill presses used to manufacture illegal pills.
While searching a home on Moss Lake Dr. in Clover, investigators seized around 81 grams of marijuana and 927 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.
According to a news release, the investigation was conducted by the York County Sheriff’s Office News Conference Notification Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) will also attend the news conference.
