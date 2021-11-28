x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina

North Miami Beach police said in a tweet posted early Sunday that Jeimy Henrriquez left her home on Saturday morning with someone she met while playing Fire Max.
Credit: North Miami Beach Police Department

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Police said a 15-year-old South Florida girl may have been kidnapped and taken to North Carolina by someone she met in an online video game. 

North Miami Beach police said in a tweet posted early Sunday that Jeimy Henrriquez left her home on Saturday morning with someone she met while playing Fire Max. 

Authorities said they don't know the name of the person who picked up the girl. She had her book bag and cellphone with her. 

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, she call her mother, weeping that she was hungry and was far from home. She then hung up. 

Detectives pinged the phone in North Carolina.

Anyone with information about Henrriquez's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.    

Related Articles

In Other News

Wreaths Across America: Honoring veterans over winter holidays