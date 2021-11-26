x
Missing Charlotte woman last seen leaving her home, police say

Denee Rawls was last seen on Nov. 22, when her family said she left her home on her own accord.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a woman they say hasn't been home since she left days ago.

21-year-old Denee Rawls was last seen leaving her home on Robur Court on Nov. 22, which police said she left voluntarily. Her family told CMPD they're concerned about her well-being.

She stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair as well. Rawls was last seen wearing a black jacket and beige leggings.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 911 immediately.

