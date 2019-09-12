CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in NoDa after a person was killed at Brooks Sandwich House, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the person was found dead in the 2700 block of N. Brevard Street. Medic reports the incident was a shooting.

NBC Charlotte has a crew on the scene and is gathering more information. Stay with us for the latest.

