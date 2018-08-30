CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — When you marry a police officer, you pray you never get the call that your loved one has been shot.

"My sister-in-law called and told me, 'Are you okay? Get to the hospital; Tim has been shot!' and that was it. We got in the car and went to the hospital," Cassidy Sims said.

Less than three weeks ago, her husband, Cleveland County Deputy Tim Sims, responded to a call about a suspicious person. Investigators said the suspect fired two shots, hitting Tim in the face and the leg.

Doctors, family and friends call Tim a living miracle.

"When you were in the hospital, what was your mentality? Because your family told me that you were already talking about getting back in your uniform," NBC Charlotte's Rachel Lundberg asked.

"I am still ready," Tim answered. "I am extremely blessed and lucky that the bullets went the way they went. They could have killed me by less than a hair."

Just days before Tim was shot, he found out he was going to be a father. He and his wife are expecting twins.

"It's pretty awesome," said Tim.

The babies are due in about six months, around the same time Sims will be back on duty.

"People that are evil. You know, someone's got to get out there and stop those people," Tim said.

"It's going to be tough. Hopefully, he will call me a lot," Cassidy said.

"Call you as much as I can honey," responded Tim.

