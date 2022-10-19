North Carolina Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting

Police attribute last Thursday's shootings in a Raleigh subdivision and later on a walking trail to a 15-year-old boy.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic legislators are urging Republican colleagues to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week’s shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead.

Democratic lawmakers who made the appeal Tuesday have been unsuccessful in getting debates or votes on such bills in recent years after mass shootings in other states.

Democrats are hopeful bills addressing safe firearm storage, mental health services and a legal process for removing firearms from someone believed to be an extreme risk of causing harm can advance soon.

