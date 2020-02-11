Election results won't be official in North and South Carolina on Election Day. Here's why

No votes are official until the raw data are counted and that usually takes place several days after Election Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Election results in the 2020 General Election will begin to come in late Tuesday night but finalizing those results and confirming the winners will take weeks in North and South Carolina.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina and at 7 p.m. in South Carolina. That's when election officials can start tabulating the votes. Results will begin to pour in between 8 and 9 p.m. in both states.

Election officials start by tallying in-person early voting and absentee mail-in ballots that were received by Election Day. Officials will then begin tallying ballots cast on Election Day. A few hours later, winners will be called but it's important to keep in mind, those are only predictions.

In North Carolina, county board of elections will meet November 13 to certify votes. From there, the numbers go to the North Carolina State Board of Elections which declares the officials winners on November 24.

In South Carolina, individual counties will call the winners on Friday, November 6. Official winners will be declared once the South Carolina State Board of Elections meets on November 10.

Those dates are if everything run smoothly. Remember, official results can take longer if there's a recount.