Rock Hill voters to decide next mayor Tuesday

Rock Hill voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the race for mayor. Three candidates are on the ballot.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Voters in Rock Hill head to the polls Tuesday, Oct. 19 to cast their ballot in the 2021 mayoral election.

Like other elections across the Carolinas, the Rock Hill mayoral race was pushed back due to delayed census data. Incumbent John Gettys is facing two challengers, including York County Councilmember William "Bump" Roddey. Political newcomer Ishmael Lowery is also on the ballot for mayor.

Gettys was first elected mayor in 2017 when he defeated Roddey by around 500 votes. Gettys' reelection campaign has touted the growth in Rock Hill under his leadership, including the Carolina Panthers' new team headquarters.

Roddey is currently serving in his fifth term representing District 4 on the York County Council. Lowery, who calls himself a conservative, is a newcomer to the York County political scene.

If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the election will head to a runoff on Nov. 2. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Absentee ballots must be returned to the York County elections office by 7 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts