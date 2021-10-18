Charlotte Water responding to water pressure issues "affecting several zip codes"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents are reporting little to no water pressure throughout parts of the city.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the Charlotte Water, the city division charged with managing water and sewage, tweeted:
Charlotte Water is responding to a large water main break on Remount Road that is affecting several zip codes. We will update once the break is isolated. Expect low-to-no water pressure throughout the evening.
WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the impacts, and the extent of service disruption.