Charlotte Water responding to water pressure issues "affecting several zip codes"

A large water main break on Remount Road is to blame, according to the City of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents are reporting little to no water pressure throughout parts of the city.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the Charlotte Water, the city division charged with managing water and sewage, tweeted:

Charlotte Water is responding to a large water main break on Remount Road that is affecting several zip codes. We will update once the break is isolated. Expect low-to-no water pressure throughout the evening.

