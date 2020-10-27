Unique combo of sneakers, Kamala Harris and English class being used to push young voters to the polls

"If you can go stand in line for the latest Jordan’s or Yeezys, you should definitely wait to stand in line to vote,” said Head.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sneaker culture has influenced hip-hop and pop culture for decades, dating back as far as the 1980s with RUN DMC and those classic shell-toe Adidas.

Now in 2020, sneakers have transitioned from a fad to a lifestyle led by a community of creators.

"African Americans are the creators of sneaker culture, said Dr. Jemayne King.

Dr. King is a “sneakerhead” owning more than 500 pairs. In fact, he’s so passionate about his kicks he even created the world's first and only higher ed English course on sneaker culture, and it's taught right in Charlotte at Johnson C. Smith Univerisity.

"We analyze the sneaker and we discuss the sneaker and we also read and break down various texts that are dedicated to sneaker culture," said Dr. King.

Since launching his course six years ago, he's gained international and national attention including recognition from President Obama and some of the world's largest shoe companies.

In fact, just this week, Converse and local sneaker shop, Social Status tapped Dr. King's class to receive 21 pairs of the exclusive 2020 election edition Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

Only 100 pairs of the shoes exist and are not for sale.

"The message behind it is we want to bum-rush the polls,” said Dr. King. “Think about the demographic that typically wears minority, and this demographic is usually the demographic who has their votes suppressed. So to be able to emphasize the importance of voting and use sneaker culture as a vehicle to do it, it's the perfect vehicle."

The strategy is working according to Jordyn Head, a freshman at JCSU.

"If you can go stand in line for the latest Jordan’s or Yeezys, you should definitely wait to stand in line to vote,” said Head.

Head is one of the students who will receive a pair of the exclusive Chucks, a keepsake she plans to use to commemorate her first time voting.