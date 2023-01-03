Special election will determine final seat on York County Council

Republican Watts Huckabee and Democrat Ryan Stephens are vying for the seat vacated by newly elected South Carolina Rep. Brandon Guffey.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A special election Tuesday will fill the final seat on the York County Council, as Democrat Ryan Stephens and Republican Watts Huckabee contend for the role.

The seat was vacated when Councilman Brandon Guffey left District 6 after being elected to the South Carolina House. Guffey's resignation came with two years left in his term. The winner of Tuesday's special election will serve District 6 until the seat's next election cycle in 2024.

All seven council districts in York County were redrawn following the 2020 Census. District 6 includes much of the Rock Hill area despite its smaller geographic size.

Both Stephens and Huckabee live in Rock Hill. Huckabee has owned an insurance agency for years and is running for public office for the first time. He and his wife and four children and two grandchildren. Stephens has lived in Rock Hill for 11 years. He has a wife and three children.

