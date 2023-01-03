Duke Energy apologizes for Christmas weekend blackouts across North Carolina

This comes after rolling blackouts left hundreds of thousands of local residents without power during the Christmas weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy apologized to customers Tuesday and explained what caused rolling blackouts that left hundreds of thousands of people without power over Christmas weekend during frigid weather in the Carolinas.

Duke Energy officials presented the findings of their investigation to the North Carolina Utilities Commission, saying a "unique chain of events" led to the blackouts during the extremely cold weather that brought frigid temperatures to the state on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Duke said the rotating outages were the first in company history, and the preventative measure was necessary to avoid potentially larger outages across the grid. Approximately 15% of Duke Energy customers, roughly 500,000, were impacted.

"We are sorry for what our customers experienced," Julie Janson, Duke Energy Carolinas' executive vice president and CEO, said. "We regret not being able to provide customers as much advance notice as we would have liked, and acknowledge that the outages themselves lasted far longer than we first expected."

Duke initially asked customers who still had service to reduce usage on Dec, 23. The power company then announced it would begin instituting temporary service disruptions on Christmas Eve to reduce the load on the grid. Duke initially expected the outages to last between 15 and 30 minutes for individual customers.

Gov. Roy Cooper and thousands of customers demanded answers for what led to the blackouts. Cooper said on Dec. 26 that he asked Duke for a complete report on what went wrong and necessary changes to prevent another wave of blackouts.

Duke Energy assures me NC is in the clear now. But I’m deeply concerned about people who lost power and who didn’t get notice about rotating outages. Grateful for those who conserved energy. I’ve asked Duke for a complete report on what went wrong and for changes to be made. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 26, 2022

In a statement Tuesday, Duke Energy officials said the combination of rapidly plunging temperatures, demand for electricity that outpaced projections, diminished generation capacity and the loss of purchased power the company was relying on forced it to initiate the power outages.

"We own what happened," Janson said. "We have set out on a path to ensure that if we are faced with similar challenges, we will see a different outcome and provide a better customer experience."

