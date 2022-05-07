'Don't mistake your allergy symptoms' | Your allergy symptoms might be COVID-19, health department says

On Flashpoint, Mecklenburg County's health director warns people against confusing the symptoms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh off spring break and Easter vacations, health officials are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"We're experiencing sort of a spring bump here, and COVID activity is increasing in our community," Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Health Director, said.

The uptick comes after weeks of decreasing cases.

"Case counts and our wastewater surveillance are all showing signs of increase. We are seeing some slow impact in the hospital setting, a slight uptick in emergency department visits as well," Washington said.

Washington cautioned against assuming respiratory symptoms might be related to allergies.

"Don't mistake your allergy symptoms," Washington said. "If you feel like you're having some symptoms that are respiratory, go in and take a test just to be on the safe side."

