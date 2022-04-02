'Know the direction your neighborhood is going' | Charlotte's 2040 Policy map explained

On Flashpoint, a former chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission explains the policy map's importance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last week, Charlotte city council passed the Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map. The map classifies different neighborhood types and provides guidance for future development and mobility.

"With this information, people can know the direction that their neighborhood is going in. And why that's important is because there are so many changes happening in our community," Sam Spencer, former chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning commission, said.

The policy map is the second step of the three-step process. Last summer, city council approved the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which is a vision statement for the city growth and development. And this summer, the council plans to approve the Unified Development Ordinance: a ground-level plan that and lays the foundation for neighborhood zoning, building setbacks, and design standards.

Through three different phases of engagement, the policy map has been evaluated by the community as well as City Council members.

"The level of public outreach that we've done on the comprehensive plan, on the policy map, and on the UDO, is unprecedented," Spencer said.

Officials say the policy map will be updated and revised on a bi-annual basis.

