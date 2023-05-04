Republicans in NC considering abortion ban after 12 weeks of pregnancy

On Flashpoint, Lincoln County state representative Jason Saine said a total abortion ban lacks support.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republicans at the General Assembly are considering an abortion ban after 12 weeks of pregnancy, according to State Rep. Jason Saine, Chair of the NC House Republican Conference.

"I think probably the number that we land on is somewhere around 12 weeks," Saine said on WCNC's Flashpoint.

It's not clear what if any, exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother would be included in the bill.

Currently, North Carolina has a ban on abortion after 20 weeks.

Recently, a few Republicans introduced a complete ban on abortions starting at conception, which Saine said doesn't have support among members.

"I can tell you that that's that one is pretty much dead on arrival, just because we don't have enough agreement to get something like that passed, whatever your opinions may be on it,' he said.

Saine seemed to suggest there was more work to be done on a 12-week proposal.

"I'd expect we'll see that in the coming weeks, probably next month or so," Saine said.

