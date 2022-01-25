x
Fort Bragg families brace for deployment amid Ukraine-Russia tension

Military sources told WRAL News Tuesday the 3rd Brigade Combat team from the 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed in less than 72 hours.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Thousands of Fort Bragg families are bracing for the possibility of their loved ones to be deployed to Eastern Europe.

On Monday, the Pentagon put 8,500 U.S. service members on high alert to be deployed as tensions between Russian and Ukraine continue to rise. Military sources told WRAL News the 3rd Brigade Combat team from the 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed in less than 72 hours.

It's an order that prompting family members to make the most of their time together.

"It's a little scary, just not knowing how long it's going to be and if I'll be able to talk to him or anything," said military wife Kim Brown.

