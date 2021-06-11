COVID-19 executive order extended to July 30, NC Gov. Cooper says

A State of Emergency remains in effect in North Carolina, according to the order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Cooper announced Friday that he signed an executive order to renew NC's state of emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic until July 30.

The executive order includes a variety of measures currently in place to respond to the pandemic including state eviction prohibitions, mask mandates and unemployment insurance flexibility.

“We are laser-focused on getting more shots in arms, boosting our economy and protecting unvaccinated people from the virus and this executive order is essential for those efforts,” Gov. Cooper said.

The state of emergency continues to benefit North Carolina as it provides easier access to federal funding including FEMA Public Assistance reimbursements. Schools can abide by safety guidance under the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

In addition, the State of Emergency offers flexibility for the NC Department of Health and Human Services to increase the number of people authorized to administer vaccines and COVID-19 tests.

The emergency order also provides the million-dollar summer cash and college tuition drawings that motivate people to get the vaccine.