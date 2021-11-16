x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

NC House Democrats Adcock, Hunt aim to switch to Senate

Rep. Hunt is seeking the state Senate for southeastern Mecklenburg County.
Credit: NC General Assembly Website
Rep. Rachel Hunt

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Two North Carolina House Democrats have announced they are seeking seats in the state Senate in 2022. 

Rep. Gale Adcock of Cary says she’ll run for a seat in western Wake County where current Sen. Wiley Nickel lives. 

Nickel already has said he’s running for Congress next year. 

Rep. Rachel Hunt of Charlotte also announced Monday that she is running for a Senate district in southeastern Mecklenburg County.

The senator living in that district is Sen. Jeff Jackson, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Hunt is the daughter of former four-term Gov. Jim Hunt.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Related Articles

In Other News

'The state must move ahead' | Gov. Cooper says he will sign GOP budget proposal