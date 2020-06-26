Lawmakers punt on North Carolina's 'anti-mask' law

An old North Carolina law that targeted the Ku Klux Klan would make face masks "illegal" in public starting August 1.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Back-and-forth talks over just what to do with North Carolina's anti-mask law broke down early Friday morning at the legislature, leaving an odd status quo in place.

For now, masks are legal, with the state's anti-mask law temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But that runs out Aug 1. Come then, it will be against the law for adults to wear a face mask in North Carolina, despite an order from Gov. Roy Cooper requiring them to wear face coverings in a wide range of public situations.