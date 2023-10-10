NC lawmakers poised to change election laws

Republicans to overide govenor's vetos of several bills incuding two involving election reform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican lawmakers are set to override a pair of election reform bills vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper.

Lawmakers say the reform bills are aimed at increasing confidence in the security of elections. But opponents of the two bills, like North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, said these bills are another effort by Republican voters to disenfranchise voters.

“They know that you can change the outcome of elections, so they’re making it harder for you to vote,” Cooper said.

Senate Bill 747 would end the current three-day grace period for mail-in ballots to arrive after election day. Ballots would have to arrive at the board of election by the time the polls close on election day at 7:30 p.m. The bill would also require that residents registering and voting on the same day cast a provisional ballot.

Senate Bill 749 overhauls the state board of elections. instead of a board appointed by the governor, whose party would have a one-seat majority, the bill would create election boards that are appointed by the general assembly with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger said these bills are important for election integrity.

“What we are doing is setting up or at least making shit changes that are fully consistent with the constitution of North Carolina," Berger said.

The former governor said these moves may come back to haunt his Republicans in the future.

“I don’t agree with these efforts to strip more power away from the governor," he said. "One day Republicans will regret that when a new Republican gets in the governor’s office. I believe in the separation of powers in the authority of the executive branch to do the day-to-day operations of a government at the federal level in the state level.

On a recent episode of WCNC’s Flashpoint, Berger said he believes if the bills wind up in court, republicans will be successful.

