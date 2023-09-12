Michael Morgan running for NC governor as Democrat after stepping down from state supreme court

He previously said he would not seek reelection when his court seat is up next year and that he had been considering a run for the state's top executive office.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan said Tuesday that he would seek the Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a primary battle against state Attorney General Josh Stein.

“As a devoted North Carolinian and a concerned Democrat, I am disappointed by the growing trend — even in my own political party — of a few folks in power trying to select the people’s leaders and determining our destinies," Morgan said in a statement. "I am committed to challenging the status quo that allows a few at the top to choose the winners and losers among us."

Today I announce my candidacy for the Office of Governor of the State of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/IQ7fDiHvUK — Justice Michael Morgan (@judgemikemorgan) September 12, 2023

