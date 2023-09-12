Michael Morgan running for NC governor as Democrat after stepping down from state supreme court

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan said Tuesday that he would seek the Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a primary battle against state Attorney General Josh Stein.
“As a devoted North Carolinian and a concerned Democrat, I am disappointed by the growing trend — even in my own political party — of a few folks in power trying to select the people’s leaders and determining our destinies," Morgan said in a statement. "I am committed to challenging the status quo that allows a few at the top to choose the winners and losers among us."
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.