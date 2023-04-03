NC Republicans downplay former Trump attorney's role in helping to craft election law legislation

Senate leader Phil Berger said one of then-President Donald Trump's main attorneys in the 2020 election, "has had no role in the crafting of this legislation."

RALEIGH, N.C. — Top legislative leaders are seeking to downplay the involvement of Cleta Mitchell, a former Trump election lawyer, in crafting the Republican effort to rewrite many of North Carolina’s voting laws ahead of the 2024 election.

Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters Thursday that Mitchell had no role in drafting the legislation, one day after WRAL reported that Mitchell met with state legislative leaders on a wide-ranging elections bill — which was publicly filed Thursday.

Senate Bill 747 proposes a number of changes, including restrictions on mail-in voting, changes to same-day voter registration rules, a rule making it easier for people to accuse others of voter fraud and more.

