NC Republicans propose banning drag shows, with felony charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a report from WRAL, anyone who performs in a drag show in public could potentially be arrested and charged with a crime, under a new bill proposed by North Carolina Republican lawmakers Tuesday.

Conservatives nationwide have recently galvanized around criticism of drag shows, with armed militia groups sometimes showing up to performances. Drag brunches are popular at some restaurants.

Other types of performances have also sprung up in recent years, like libraries hosting events where people in drag read books to a crowd.

House Bill 673 would lump at least some drag performances — what the bill calls "male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest" — in with strippers and other adult entertainers in state law.

On Saturday, the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce will hold an emergency community meeting at Carolina E-sports Hub to discuss anti-LGBTQ legislation in North Carolina. You can find more information about the meeting here.

