Early voting is underway in North Carolina. Here's how you can cast a ballot before Election Day

Early voting runs through Saturday, May 14. If you aren't registered, it's your last chance to register for the 2022 Primary in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early voting is underway in North Carolina for the 2022 primary election. From local city council races to the U.S. Senate, there are several key races that will determine who runs in November's general election.

The 2020 election saw record numbers for early voting. Michael Dickerson, the director of elections in Mecklenburg County, said he expects a relatively high turnout for early voters in the primary.

"I believe we're still in COVID," Dickerson said. "There's still the fear in folks of catching the virus, so I think you're still going to see folks wanting to vote early. That's why my board went with the full two-and-a-half weeks to vote early for all the sites so you can get out and vote."

Dickerson said there are several benefits to voting early, including the ability to update your voter registration information. You can update your address and other information and vote at the same time, which makes it a convenient one-stop shop at the polls.

EARLY VOTING FAQs

When is early voting in Mecklenburg County?

Early voting runs from Thursday, April 28, to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

How many early voting locations are there in Mecklenburg County?

There are 16 sites across Mecklenburg County. Click here for a complete list of early voting locations.

What are the hours of early voting sites in Mecklenburg County?

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If I'm not registered to vote, can I register and vote early?

Yes. The deadline to register for the May 17 primary has passed, but you can register and vote at the same time.

How can I check my registration status?

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has a voter registration lookup page where you can find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information.

If you request an absentee ballot, how many witness signatures do I need?

All absentee ballots require two witness signatures or must be notarized. This requirement was relaxed in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the rule is back to two signatures.

Can you email or fax an absentee ballot to the Board of Elections?

No, it's illegal to return an absentee ballot via email or fax. They must be hand-delivered or mailed to the Board of Elections. All ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. on May 17.

Can unaffiliated voters vote in a primary election?