Sports betting bill gets final approval from NC General Assembly

North Carolina lawmakers voted Wednesday to legalize sports gambling. It now heads to Gov. Cooper's desk to become law in January.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to legalizing sports gambling, paving the way for sports betting to start in the state in January.

The North Carolina House voted 68-45 in favor of the legislation Wednesday in a mostly procedural vote after approving House Bill 347 Tuesday. It now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk to be signed into law. Cooper has previously said he supported legislation to legalize sports betting in North Carolina.

The bill allows in-person sports betting at eight facilities across the state, including Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Quail Hollow Country Club and Spectrum Center. It will allow 12 mobile betting operators to secure five-year renewable licenses at a cost of $1 million. Sports gambling operators will have to pay 18% tax on gross gaming revenue, according to the legislation.

North Carolina could make $100 million in tax revenue from sports gambling in the fifth year of implementation, according to projects from the legislature's fiscal researchers, WRAL reported.

Online sports gambling was legalized after a 2018 Supreme Court decision. Since then, about half the states have legalized online sports betting, according to the American Gaming Association. North Carolina's attempts to legalize sports betting began in 2019, but it wasn't until this year that it had enough support in both chambers to become law. Sports gambling is currently only allowed at three tribal casinos in the state.

Supporters of the bill have cited additional tax revenue, as well as the proliferation of sports gambling in neighboring Tennessee and Virginia, as reasons to legalize sports betting in North Carolina. Critics have argued against the bill, saying factors like addiction outweigh the positives of allowing sports gambling.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

