NC House passes $30 billion state budget with raises, tax cuts, controversial policy changes

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he wasn't sure yet if he'd veto the Republican-backed state budget.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House voted to pass a new, $30 billion state budget Thursday — the first vote needed in a series of approvals that are expected to soon wrap up months of negotiations on the budget, most of it done in secret.

The vote passed 69-40 mostly along party lines, with a handful of Democrats joining the chamber’s Republican supermajority. GOP leaders defended the budget for balancing tax cuts with moderate raises for state employees, additional health care funding, millions added to savings, and billions spent on construction and infrastructure projects.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart