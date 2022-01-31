x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina Politics

NC justices won't step aside in blockbuster redistricting case

Their decisions likely mean all seven justices will listen to remote oral arguments Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three North Carolina Supreme Court justices have decided they won’t step aside from hearing a blockbuster redistricting case this week, Associate Justices Anita Earls, Sam Ervin IV and Phil Berger Jr. denied on Monday the recusal motions targeting them from lawyers covering both sides of the litigation. 

RELATED: Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes bill pushing primary to June

Their decisions likely mean all seven justices will listen to remote oral arguments Wednesday in the challenges to the state’s recently enacted congressional and legislative districts.

The absence of justices from proceedings could have tilted the outcome as to whether lines approved for the next decade will be upheld or struck down.

RELATED: Judge panel: Voting maps favorable to NC Republicans allowed to move forward

RELATED: All eyes on NC supreme court for redistricting case

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.     

In Other News

Arguments begin Wednesday in redistricting case before NC Supreme Court