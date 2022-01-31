NC justices won't step aside in blockbuster redistricting case

Their decisions likely mean all seven justices will listen to remote oral arguments Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three North Carolina Supreme Court justices have decided they won’t step aside from hearing a blockbuster redistricting case this week, Associate Justices Anita Earls, Sam Ervin IV and Phil Berger Jr. denied on Monday the recusal motions targeting them from lawyers covering both sides of the litigation.

Their decisions likely mean all seven justices will listen to remote oral arguments Wednesday in the challenges to the state’s recently enacted congressional and legislative districts.

The absence of justices from proceedings could have tilted the outcome as to whether lines approved for the next decade will be upheld or struck down.

