Judge panel: Voting maps favorable to NC Republicans allowed to move forward

Tuesday’s decision from a three-judge panel increases the chances for Republicans to sizably expand their political power.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A panel of North Carolina judges on Tuesday voted to let the Republican-drawn legislative and congressional maps stand, dealing a blow to voting rights groups who had argued the boundaries were unlawfully created for pure partisan gain and to dilute the voting power of racial minorities.

The decennial redistricting process strongly influences the future political direction of the state. Tuesday’s decision from a three-judge panel increases the chances for Republicans to sizably expand their political power, as the GOP had been looking to reclaim a veto-proof majority in the legislature and help national Republicans regain control of the U.S. House.

