Already delayed, North Carolina primary could now move to June

The North Carolina Senate is expected to vote on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican legislators want to delay the date for this year's primary, which has already been pushed back two months by the state Supreme Court.

GOP leaders on Monday announced plans for the General Assembly to vote Wednesday on a bill that would push the May 17 primary to June 7. The legislation could also eliminate primary runoffs this year.

They say they are worried about the timing to redraw legislative or congressional districts should the Supreme Court soon strike down lines.

The primary was supposed to be March 8, but the state's highest court delayed it so redistricting litigation could be heard. The court announced on Friday it will hold a virtual hearing in the morning hours of Feb. 2.

A panel of North Carolina judges on Tuesday voted to let the Republican-drawn legislative and congressional maps stand.

