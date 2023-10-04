Rep. Cotham switching parties could pave the way for renewed push on abortion access

Republicans are gearing up to take up the fight to restrict abortion rights with a veto proof supermajority.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Nearly a week after Rep. Tricia Cotham announced her switch to the Republican Party, there's a big focus on legislation at the State House. Groups on either side of the abortion debate aren't sure how she'll vote as Republicans now hold a veto proof supermajority.

Davidson College political science professor Susan Roberts believes with Republicans owning the General Assembly, Cotham's votes may follow along party lines after her switch.

"I mean she may vote her conscience, but this is one of those morality politics issues where there is only a yes or no answer," Roberts commented.

She believes her switch to the Republican party was strategic and could mean conservative legislation passes with her help. That includes a 12-week abortion ban that some North Carolina Republicans are pushing for.

"You don't switch parties to not vote with the leading issue of the Republican party," Roberts added.

It's important to point out that while Cotham held her seat as a Democrat, some of her recent votes showed her ability to break away from party rank and file.

No matter what happens in North Carolina, Pro-Choice North Carolina's Tara Romano said they've been preparing for this.

"We've seen over the past couple of sessions, the attempts to ban abortion, but this session is much different because some of the protections are gone so that you could completely ban abortion in NC if they have the votes to do so," Romano said. "It seems like they do. We've been preparing for this since the Dobbs decision."