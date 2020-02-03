President Donald Trump is hosting a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina Monday evening.

The president, who is fresh off a campaign rally last Friday in Charleston, South Carolina, is returning to the Carolinas ahead of Super Tuesday.

Trump is expected to depart the White House for North Carolina around 4:30 p.m.

His arrival at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expected to coincide with the city's evening rush hour.

Major thoroughfare Independence Boulevard, also known as U.S. Highway 74, is closed until the conclusion of the rally because of its proximity to Bojangles Coliseum.

Drivers are also advised to expect temporary road closures on roads between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Coliseum. While an exact motorcade route has not been announced for security reasons, drivers should expect delays and closures on roadways including Interstate 77 and Interstate 277.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will stream live here.

The president's supporters began lining up outside Bojangles Coliseum in the early morning hours.

In his rally Friday in Charleston, which also came on the eve of that state's presidential primary election, Trump instructed his republican supporters to vote for the democratic candidate 'who the hell is easier to beat.'

That message came after the South Carolina GOP cancelled that state's republican primary, making incumbent President Donald Trump the presumptive winner automatically. Under state law, voters in South Carolina are allowed to vote in any one primary regardless of their registered party.

President Trump won't have that convenience in North Carolina, which has a semi-closed primary. In the Tar Heel state, registered democrats can vote only in the democratic race, and registered republicans can only vote in the republican race. The only exception is unaffiliated voters, who can pick which one ballot to receive.

Also during his rally Friday, Trump took shots against those democratic rivals, saying they were politicizing the coronavirus outbreak. He defended his administration against criticisms that they were not doing enough about the disease that's grabbed worldwide headlines.

While it was not immediately known what Trump would discuss Monday, he is likely to discuss the changing democratic race for the White House, which saw former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and billionaire Tom Steyer leave the race after the South Carolina primary. That narrow's the democratic candidates to former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen Elizabeth Warren.

Tuesday sees the largest number of delegates pledged in a single day throughout the primary election cycle.

